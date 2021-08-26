Paramedics await the arrival of an injured wildfire fighter at the airport in Vernon Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

VIDEO: Injured firefighter arrives at Vernon airport

Patient to be taken to hospital by ground ambulance

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.:

Paramedics are taking the injured firefighter by ground ambulance from the airport.

It is believed the patient will be taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The extent of the injuries is still unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL:

First responders are awaiting the arrival of an injured firefighter at Vernon’s airport Thursday, Aug. 26.

BC Ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a long-fall incident and now they’re waiting for the helicopter to arrive.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time but an assessment is expected to take place upon landing.

The patient will likely be transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital or Kelowna General Hospital depending on the results of the assessment, first responders said.

Emergency personnel on scene said they don’t know which fire this wildland firefighter is coming from.

The Morning Star has reached out to BC Wildfire Services for more information.

More to come.

