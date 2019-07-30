VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain at large, just more than two weeks since a young tourist couple was found shot to death in northern B.C.

READ MORE: RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Police announced Tuesday that they are pulling back from York Landing, Man., after an unconfirmed sighting had placed the pair at a dumpster in the remote northern town.

This means that there have been confirmed sightings of the two young men from Port Alberni since July 22, in Gillam, Man., where the Rav-4 they were believed to have been driving was found torched.

POLAR BEARS, SANDFLIES: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

On Sunday, marking the latest major update in the manhunt, a volunteer patrol group claimed to spot two men, who looked similar to McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, scouring through a dumpster in the York Landing area.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

The pair are facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck and are wanted in connection to the shootings deaths of North Carolina woman Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Here is what we know far:

