Staci and Paul Coxe climb into the back of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank van to show off the donations they collected from Friday night. - Carli Berry/Capital News

VIDEO: Kelowna man’s haunted house collecting donations for the food bank

Paul Coxe’s haunted house on Grenfell Road is ready to terrify

A Kelowna man’s haunted creations are contributing to the food bank once again.

For the last three years, Paul Coxe has been building a haunted house at his property at 945 Grenfell Road and accepting donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

A big fan of Halloween, Coxe said the haunted house has been ongoing in some form for the last 20 years and its most recent format started four years ago.

Due to health issues, Coxe said next year is up in the air, but he’s had a lot of help from the community to put this year’s spooky house together.

“It’s all depending on my health, it’s deteriorating right now, so it’s all one of those roller coaster rides. Wait til next year. If it wasn’t for volunteers this year, I don’t think it would have happened… I had one lady who volunteered two months worth here every day.”

About five volunteers gave him a hand this year, where in previous years he handled it himself. Avalon Event Rentals donated a few tents this year which helped it grow, Coxe said.

New this year includes a lighter kids time and a clown section, among other things.

Starting Friday night, Coxe said the first night has been a moderate success, with roughly the same amount of people as last year.

“Last year’s charitable event had over 3,000 people,” Coxe said. Last night had about 800 people.

READ MORE: Kelowna resident hopes to create more with haunted house

“Every year I try to make it a little different, try to add a little bit, so no one knows what’s going to happen, where it’s going to happen,” Coxe said.

About 15 people will be scaring people each night, including co-workers from First Canada Transit, he said.

“I just like Halloween. I think it’s one of the occasions that no one really celebrates it that much. I thought it was always really exciting as a child and I just want to pass it along,” he said, adding it also benefits those in need.

Bring a nonperishable food item for the food bank and see the house for yourself. Non-scary times are from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with scary times from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event runs Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday night.

