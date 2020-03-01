Video: Kelowna woman warns of large pack of Coyotes on Mount Baldy

Dominika Wolfe says as many as seven coyotes are often seen on the trails behind her house.

A resident of the Dilworth neighbourhood of Kelowna whose property backs onto a well-used trail system wants people to be aware of a large pack of coyotes living in the area.

Dominika Wolfe, who owns the Wolfe Pack Dog Daycare, said she has noted a large number of coyotes in the Mount Baldy area where she lives for the past two or three years. They have been especially numerous in recent weeks. She said she has been waking up to find as many as seven coyotes pacing along her back fence and the stillness of the night is often broken by a symphony of yipping howls.

According to Wildsafebc, early February to mid-March is the coyotes’ mating season. They become more active and vocal as they are searching for mates.

Wolfe has become wary of using the trails behind her house because of the coyotes’ behaviour. She said one coyote made a noise like it was injured in an effort to lure the dogs she was walking off the trail. Wolfe said she was able to get the large group of dogs she was walking back home safely, but she found the coyotes’ behaviour troubling. She said she is concerned that a dog without good recall could be placed in a hazardous situation if it chased after the coyotes.

“If they are acting this way with a pack of 10 dogs they won’t think twice about luring in and attacking a lone large breed dog,” Wolfe said.

In light of the large number of coyotes, Wolfe said anyone using the trails, especially those with kids or small dogs, should exercise caution. Given the coyotes’ apparent interest in the perimeter of her property, she said she is going to start checking to make sure they are not digging under her fence as the ground begins to thaw.



