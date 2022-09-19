VIDEO: Legion members hold service for Queen Elizabeth

More than 60 people attended a memorial service for the queen on Monday at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch president Deb Gray, Anglican minister Paul Guitan and past branch president Doug Hadley at the Monday service for the queen at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Sisters Michaela and Alisa Hicks were among more than 60 people who attended the Monday service for the queen at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Monday, Sept. 19, Aldergrove resident Michaela Hicks stayed up late to watch the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth, live from London.

Later that morning, she and her sister Alisa attended the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch service at the cenotaph outside the hall on Fraser Highway, joining more than 60 who took part.

Michaela explained the passing of the Queen was “really significant” for her and her sister, because they moved to Canada from England, and their father, who had been in the Royal Air Force, strongly supported the monarchy.

“I just love her,” Michaela told the Langley Advance Times, adding “it’s very sad to see her go.”

Alisa agreed, describing the late queen as “very lovely.”

Cadets formed an honour guard during the Monday service for the queen at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Bugler Art Black took the day off work to perform the last post and reveille, while cadets served as honour guard.

There was a moment of silence before Anglican minister Paul Guitan spoke.

In his remarks, Guitan acknowledged that some Canadians will have “mixed emotions” about the queen, and went on to cite her commitment to change.

“When she came to the throne Britain was a colonizing power,” Guitan told the gathering.

“And many Canadians have benefited from colonialism but many Canadians have [also] suffered as a result of that. But the Queen’s own passion was for a thing that became the Commonwealth, of which of course Canada is a part, and what she said about that, was the Commonwealth symbolizes the transformation of the Crown from an emblem of dominion into a symbol of free and voluntary association. In all history, this has no precedent.”

In her remarks, Legion branch president Deb Gray said “it is with heavy heart that we gather, as did millions of others around the world, to say goodbye to our sovereign leader.”

“May her direction and legacy live on in Canada and across the Commonwealth,” Gray went on to say. “In saying good-bye, we close one chapter and open a new one by welcoming King Charles the third, and we wish him the same faith, strength, courage, and grace that has preceded him.”

Then the gathering sang “God Save the King.”

More pictures from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.