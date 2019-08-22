VIDEO: Liberals dig up clip of Scheer opposing same-sex marriage in 2005

Scheer was opposing the law that would later legalize same-sex marriage in Canada

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer arrives at a child care facility in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The federal Liberals are urging Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to attend the Ottawa Pride parade after circulating a video of him speaking out against same-sex marriage during a debate in the House of Commons 15 years ago.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted a video of Scheer’s April 2005 speech opposing the Civil Marriage Act, which legalized same-sex marriage in Canada later that year.

RELATED: One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage, poll says

In the speech, Scheer says that while same-sex partners can live together and love each other in lifelong, monogamous relationships, they could not really be considered married because they cannot have children in a “natural” way.

The majority of Conservative MPs voted against the bill, as did a number of Liberal MPs.

Scheer has softened his stance on same-sex marriage since then, supporting a move to erase the traditional definition of marriage from the Conservative Party of Canada’s policy book at its 2016 convention.

But the Conservative leader, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has declined to march in Pride parades.

READ MORE: Trudeau, Singh, May march together at 2019 Vancouver Pride

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING: Province approves Surrey police force
Next story
UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Just Posted

Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna

The man was found with suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash

Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

Free legal advice will be given to low-income Kelowna residents from 10am-2pm on Sept. 10

Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

North Okanagan home scorched by flames

Neighbouring homes threatened by blaze, which is producing heavy black smoke

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at North Okanagan house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see Tappen-based television show expand to streaming service

Most Read