Kelowna Farmers Market. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Locals get a taste of what Kelowna’s farmers market has to offer

First outdoor market of the season set up at Springfield and Benvoulin Wednesday

Okanagan business owners set up their tables Wednesday to participate in the second outdoor Kelowna Farmers Market of the season.

The market runs outdoors on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Penticton’s Cape De Hoop Tea’s owner said he hasn’t missed a Saturday for the past six years.

READ MORE: Kelowna farmer’s market celebrates opening day of outdoor season

“I come every weekend to showcase rooibos tea and will continue to come on Wednesdays as well. I think Kelowna’s market is the best because it is so big and people from all over come to get fresh goods,” said Cape De Hoop Tea owner Arno Bredenkamp.

People can come shop for jams, soaps, dressings and fresh produce every Saturday and Wednesday until the season ends in September.

Here’s more on the local farmers market.

