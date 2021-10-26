VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Janet Austin given first poppy of BC/Yukon Legion’s 100th remembrance campaign

Poppies will be available by donation through various organizations across Canada as of Oct. 29

British Columbia Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, Royal Canadian Legion BC and Yukon commander Angus Stanfield and Austin’s temporary aide-de-camp Glen Greenhill at Government House gather for the first poppy presentation, Oct. 26. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

To commence their 100th Remembrance Day campaign on Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Command of B.C. and the Yukon presented 2021’s first poppy in support of veterans to B.C. Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

The foyer of Government House on Rockland Avenue hosted the concise ceremony, which saw Legion BC/Yukon command president Angus Stanfield present the felt poppy to Austin following some remarks.

“This poppy displays our gratitude for the 117,000 who have given their lives for our freedom (in service with the Canadian military),” Stanfield told Austin, after asking that she convey the Legion’s fidelity to Queen Elizabeth.

“Thanks to the millions of Canadians that wear a poppy every year, the memory of men and women in our country who died in the defence of our ideals, to ensure our freedom and democratic way of life, lives on.”

Austin thanked Stanfield for the Legion’s work in ensuring the memory of Canadian military sacrifices through initiatives such as their annual poppy campaign.

“This is an opportunity for us all to remember what veterans in British Columbia and Canada have done to preserve and protect our way of life,” she said. “We need to honour the many sacrifices they’ve made in the privilege of serving all of us.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay tentatively plans in-person, streamed Remembrance Day service

The Royal Canadian Legion has run the poppy campaign in support of programs for veterans and their families since they were called the Great War Veterans’ Association in 1921, according to their website.

Last year’s campaign saw $4.4 million donated across B.C. and the Yukon, Stanfield said. Oct. 25 also saw Royal Canadian Legion grand president Larry Murray present a poppy to the Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

As of Oct. 29, poppies will be available by donation at several organization branches across Canada.

BC governmentRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans