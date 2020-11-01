VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques BoissinotA K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Flowers are set in front of City Hall in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Two people were killed and five injured after a man wielding a sword attacked passers-by in the historic quarter of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques BoissinotFlowers are set in front of City Hall in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Two people were killed and five injured after a man wielding a sword attacked passers-by in the historic quarter of the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Quebec crown prosecutor’s office says a 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to a sword attack in Quebec City late Saturday that killed two people and injured five others.

The prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Girouard appeared before a judge via video-conference this afternoon, with another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Quebec City Police chief Robert Pigeon said earlier in the day that a suspect dressed in “medieval” garb had swung a katana-like sword at randomly chosen victims during an attack that went on for nearly 2.5 hours.

Police identified the two Quebec City residents who died in in the attack as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont.

Neighbours are holding impromptu vigils in Quebec City to honour the victims, while tributes have poured in from across Canada in support of their families and loved ones.

Editor’s note: This video contains disturbing footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police name two victims killed in night of horror in Quebec City

The Canadian Press

