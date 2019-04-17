VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Vancouver police officers in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood on April 16, 2019 after a shooting left one man dead. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood has left one man dead.

Police said in a news release late Tuesday that officers received reports of gunfire at West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in a grey SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle had been hit with multiple bullets.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.