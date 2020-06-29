Paula Cowen shows some of her artwork at the Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market. The market opened on June 28 at the Summerland Arena parking lot. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened on June 28

The Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened to the public on June 28.

Despite the rainy weather, many of the 20 vendors at the market reported strong sales.

This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is being held at the Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Rd. E. each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

READ ALSO: Summerland Sunday market to begin June 28

READ ALSO: Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

In previous years, the market was held on Main Street instead.

The vendors were spaced two metres apart, and enhanced cleaning procedures were in place to slow the spread of the pandemic.

“Every one of the vendors have their own plan. It is based on distancing and hand sanitizing,” said Linda Van Alphen of Colibri Community, the manager of the market.

In addition, no consumption of food or drink is permitted at the market.

The number of vendors is expected to increase significantly within the coming weeks.

Markets will continue until the fall.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureFarming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kim Denis of Bareback Marinades was one of 20 vendors at the first Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market on Sunday, June 28. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home

Just Posted

Man escorted from Lake Country park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

Skatepark petition by Kelowna teen earns thousands of signatures

The petition calls for a new skatepark to be built in the Lower Mission area

Community input wanted for Kelowna waterfront development

The proposed development is located at 3340 Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, near Boyce-Gyro Beach

Hours of operation for City of Kelowna facilities on Canada Day

City-owned facilities recreational and cultural facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Morning Start: Flying is greener than you think

Your morning start for Monday, June 29, 2020

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened on June 28

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

North Okanagan Art Gallery dusts off from COVID-19 for reopening

Vernon Silver Star Quilters featured in the July exhibit

Most Read