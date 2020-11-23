VIDEO: McDonald’s demolition begins

The former McDonald’s restaurant finally comes down after 13 years of vacancy

The building that formerly housed a McDonald’s in downtown Kelowna is finally coming down.

The property on 1746 Water Street had been empty for 13 years and was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s, which was resolved earlier this year in May.

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of revised road alignments for the William R. Bennett Bridge. McDonald’s subsequently ceased operations at the location and claimed land and business losses against the city.

Graham Hood, Kelowna’s strategic land development manager previously said coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Avenue, the city is excited about developing the site.

“A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for council’s consideration in the coming months,” he said.

– with files from Michael Rodriguez

