VIDEO: Moose calf swims to safety in river near Revelstoke

A moose calf was temporarily swept away from its mother while attempting to cross the Jordan River near Revelstoke today, June 22.

Snow melt has the river running high this time of year and it proved to be too much for the young calf.

Luckily it safely made its way back to shore not far downriver, was reunited with its mother and ran off back into the bush.

A trail along the Jordan River is a popular walking spot for Revelstoke residents. The moose were on the other side of the river from the walking trail.

Editor of the Revelstoke Review Jocelyn Doll happened to be in the right place at the right time to capture this video.

Wildlife