A moose got stuck in a bridge off of Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland on Monday, Feb. 3. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

A young moose that found its way between some bridge slats is back on its feet thanks to some Okanagan landscapers.

Joedy White, who works for West Kelowna-based Sunny Slope Landscaping, said his crew came upon the moose near Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland on their way to work at about 10 a.m. Monday morning.

He said the moose was in distress and trying to get out but couldn’t get its footing with its hind legs stuck in the bridge.

They called the BC Conservation Officer Service, which came to the scene to administer a sedative, then helped lift the moose to safety using the landscaping crew’s bobcat loader and slings.

White said the moose was quick to run off after Conservation gave it another drug to counteract the sedation.

READ MORE: Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

Just Posted

Snow coming back to Kelowna tomorrow

The weekend was nice and warm, but get ready for more snow

Guns, swords, drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP search warrant

Clayton Wade Zeleniski, 49, is facing 10 charges including eight weapons charges

UPDATE: Police looking for witnesses in Highway 33 fatal collision

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

Whiski-Jacks Pub donates $6,000 to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Pub located in West Kelowna has been donating as part of their initiative to end hunger in the community

Warriors sign top prospect Marcus Joughin for the 2020-21 season

The 5’11 forward has 12 goals and 44 assists in just 42 games with New Hampton Prep this season

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

‘My world fell apart,’ slain Abbotsford cop’s wife tells court as killer sentenced

Oscar Arfmann, guilty of killing Const. John Davidson, receives life sentence

Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Getting to know your Queen Silver Star candidates

Six young ladies take part in excellence program

WATCH: 130-foot tree uprooted in North Okanagan winds

No injuries or property damage reported after giant falls in high winds

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Most Read