Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Blaze began in cargo-laden truck outside Aberdeen Mall May 25

  • May. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Former B.C. legislature clerk to be sentenced July 4 for $1,900 in misspending
Next story
Scammers taking advantage of baby formula shortages, Better Business Bureau warns

Just Posted

(Photo - @kelownafalcons/Twitter)
Kelowna Falcons, Mayor Basran vying for new B.C. Cup

West Kelowna council is reviewing its Development Cost Charges bylaw. (Photo/Pixabay)
Developers could be paying more to build in West Kelowna

(Angelique Houlihan photo)
Win a hotel stay and help Ukraine at West Kelowna yard sale

West Kelowna Councillor Doug Findlater. (Photo contributed)
School district needs to keep up with growth in West Kelowna: Councillor