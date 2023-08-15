VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort

The event was the first of its kind to be hosted in Canadian waters

Some of the world’s best water sport athletes wowed crowds at the first ever Nautique Regatta, hosted by Kelowna’s Eldorado Resort.

People and professionals were riding wake, surf and foil, at the premiere Canadian event. Some spectators watched from the Eldorado docks while others had front-row seating and watched from their boats in a tie-up-line.

There was also a competition for ‘groms’, demos and a DJ on-site to keep the vibes high.

Nine professional athletes were at the Regatta to show off tricks, teach lessons and inspire the next generation of riders. Athletes Shaun Murray, Rusty Malinoski, John Akerman, Jodi Grassman, Noah Flegel, Drew Drennan, Erika Lang and Cory Teunissen were stoked to represent their sponsor, Nautique at the event.

