BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to work on the Horseshoe Bay wildfire near Anglemont, which grew Sunday, May 1, from 15.7 to 18.5 hectares. (Allen Douglas/twitter)

BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to work on the Horseshoe Bay wildfire near Anglemont, which grew Sunday, May 1, from 15.7 to 18.5 hectares. (Allen Douglas/twitter)

VIDEO: North Shuswap wildfire grows to 18.5 hectares over weekend

BC Wildfire Service plans to add personnel to firefighting effort

BC Wildfire Service firefighters continue to work on the Horseshoe Bay wildfire which grew by a few hectares over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, May 2, the wildfire service had 20 personnel working on the North Shuswap fire, located north of Horseshoe Bay between Anglemont and St. Ives. The Anglemont Fire Department was supporting the effort.

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter was being used to transport gear and drop water on the fire, which grew Sunday from 15.7 to 18.5 hectares. A spokesperson with the wildfire service said the growth occurred at the top of the fire, and retardant was used there in response.

Despite its spread, the majority of the fire continued to fall under the Rank 1 classification (smouldering ground fire – white smoke, slow to spread and no open flame), with some spots at Rank 2 (low vigour surface fire – visible flame, slow to spread).

The BC Wildfire Service planned to add more personnel to the firefighting effort Monday.

Suspected to be person caused, the Horseshoe Bay wildfire was first reported on April 28.

Read more: UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service updates size of North Shuswap wildfire to 15 hectares

Read more: Pair of small wildfires ignite in Kamloops Fire Centre

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

bc wildfiresColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswapwildfire

Previous story
Three more families in affordable living thanks to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan
Next story
4 cars derail from train west of Field over weekend

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Garage sale fundraiser upcoming at Kelowna’s Ukrainian Catholic Church

The Professional Bull Riders last touched down in Kelowna in 2018. (File photo)
Bull riding returning to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Geoff Regier (far left) had his charges dropped on Friday (April 29). (Submitted)
Crown drops charges on one of four Abbotsford hog protestors

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Crash closes lane at Harvey and Leckie in Kelowna