VIDEO: Okanagan drivers aren’t bothered by installation of speed monitors

If motorists are pinned on the monitor going over the speed limit, a ticket could be mailed out

Kelowna residents don’t seem phased by two intersections getting cameras that will automatically send out speeding tickets.

“If I’m caught running a red light and I get a ticket in the mail, then I get a ticket and if I’m caught speeding, causing the same issues then I get a ticket,” said Kelowna driver Roger Mace.

Another driver said “there isn’t much I can do about it, it is what it is.”

Harvey Avenue at Cooper Road and Highway 97 North at Banks Road will be equipped automated speed-detection systems.

The initiative comes after the Ministry of Public Safety collected speed and crash data from the 140 intersections which have red-light cameras that also monitor speed. The data collected between 2012 and 2016 showed 10,500 vehicles were nabbed at going at least 30 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit per year.

“I don’t have a problem with speed traps, they are good,” said Kelowna driver Jules Hansen.

There are 33 other intersections across B.C. that will also get speed monitors.

