Video: Okanagan kittens rescued from landfill available for adoption

It’s kitten season in the Okanagan, and the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is holding a special weekend adoption event to try and find homes for some of their 100 kittens and cats.

“Although we have a lot of cats that are available, there are 12 adult cats that are kind of critical that we get adopted this weekend,” said Jade Dittaro, one of the directors for Critteraid. “Some of them have been here as long as two years without a potential adopter, and some have just come. Their adoption fee is reduced right now to $100 as a way to entice people to adopt them, because they need good love too.”

The adoption event runs from noon until 6 p.m. on June 22. Tours of the sanctuary, and meeting the cats and kittens up for adoption, are by appointment. Last minute calls are possible, and can be made by contacting the Jess Byer, the animal care director for Critteraid, at 250-488-3226.

Not every kitten is available for adoption, either being too young, or too sickly to be removed from the care of the facility. The kittens that are still too small to adopt include the three surviving siblings that were found at the Salmon Arm Landfill earlier this month. The Phoenix Kittens still require daily care, and only three survived from the litter of nine.

In addition to the adoption drive, the Critteraid Sanctuary is holding a silent auction and barbecue fundraiser at the same time. They will also be accepting direct donations as well.

“We’ve set ourselves a rough goal of $5,000 for the weekend, just because of all of the kitten bills that we’ve had,” said Dittaro. “The other thing is we’re trying to beef up our nursery, a lot of them, when they come to us, are so teeny-tiny, they need intensive care. So every bit we get helps.”

For more information about Critteraid you can go to their website at critteraid.org. If you want to donate and support Critteraid directly, but can’t make it out for the event, you can also donate directly online at their website.

