VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service tranquilized two bucks to free them from a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)

VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

Victoria police and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up on Sunday to help two Blacktail bucks who got tangled up in a fishing net.

VicPD was called to the intersection of Kipling and Richardson streets just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 for a report of two deer in distress. When the officers arrived, they found two bucks entangled in a fishing net and dragging a large, wheelbarrow-sized piece of driftwood.

Bystanders had surrounded them and at several points throughout the rescue, officers needed to remind them to stand back to give the animals and officers room to work.

A conservation officer along with VicPD officers sedated and freed the bucks, cutting them free of the fishing line.

Using a patrol van, the two tranquilized bucks were transported to a safe site away from urban areas and released into the wild.

VicPD

Most Read