A screengrab of video posted online on Sept. 17, 2019 shows teens being forcibly removed from the Luxton Fairgrounds in Langford on Vancouver Island. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Police are investigating after a series of videos were posted online appearing to show security staff removing two teenage girls from a community fair on Saturday outside Victoria.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Luxton Fall Fair a hit on the West Shore

One video appears to show the two girls being taken out of the Luxton Fall Fair in Langford. Some of the security personnel are wearing fluorescent vests, while others are in plainclothes.

“You can’t touch me,” one of the girls is heard saying.

“You’d be surprised what I can do,” a security worker answers.

The second girl is pinned to the ground, while a third girl yells at the security guards to stop. The girl on the ground swears at security and attempts to fight back. In a second video, police can be seen arresting her.

Daniel Byron, who posted the videos on Sunday, said in his post: “You are not police. You have no right to do what you did … I’m not justifying the actions of the girls and they will be dealt with in the homes of their parents. But this is gross misuse of power and assault on minors.”

Also on Facebook, event organizers said they are aware of an “altercation” between the security company hired for the event and “allegedly intoxicated individuals.” No members of the Metchosin Farmers Institute were involved, they add.

READ ALSO: Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell police were called to the fairgrounds on Sept. 14 around 6:45 p.m.

“Officers attended for an argument and physical altercation between intoxicated youths with on-site security,” Dovell said.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and police are reviewing cell phone video as part of an assault investigation.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting
Next story
PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

Just Posted

Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Kelowna takes the ice for the first game of the season Saturday

‘Fantastic’ redevelopment of former industrial site pleases Kelowna city council

Councillors offer rare rave reviews of two planned office/commercial buildings

Lake Country resident takes gold at 55+ games

Les Gilbert demonstrated a dominant at the men’s singles championship 55+ games

RBC donates $40,000 to help connect youth with employers

The funding goes towards helping the YMCA Connects program to prepare young adults for the working world

Kelowna city council green lights new park charge

City wants to introduce a new development cost charge to create new parks

VIDEO: Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles

South Okanagan adventure park brightens seniors’ day with flowers

The many flowers that bloom in LocoLanding during the summer brighten the day for seniors

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

East Coast comedian Ron James bringing ‘Full Throttle Tour’ to Okanagan

James is at work on the first draft of his first book, ‘All Over the Map’

Mobile needle exchange considered in Okanagan

City looks at options to combat issues of discarded needles

Most Read