VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police say they’re investigating after a package was stolen from a Richmond doorstep less than an hour after it was delivered on Monday.

The Richmond resident said that the Amazon package was delivered their home near Blundell Centre in Richmond at 2:20 p.m. and stolen at 3:05 p.m.

The resident told Black Press Media that “thankfully, [the] items stolen were only small family items: coffee beans, baby snacks and foods.”

RCMP confirmed that they were investigating the theft of a package.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common but we do see these from time to time,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

“We take these cases seriously – in this case, we dispatched three officers.”

With online deliveries becoming more and more commonplace, Hwang said that there’s a couple safety measures police recommend to safeguard online deliveries.

“Most places do have an option to deliver to a businesses or a locker or a to a neighbour that’s home,” said Hwang.

He also recommends what this family had: a motion-activated surveillance camera.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan proposes changes to protect residents of B.C. trailer parks
Next story
Save water, buy a rain barrel

Just Posted

Save water, buy a rain barrel

The regional district is having a composter and rain barrel sale in Kelowna for Earth Day

Multiple arrest warrants issued for Kelowna man

Wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple counts of theft.

Volunteer search for West Kelowna man suspended

An average of 41 searchers per day volunteered nearly 1,400 hours over five days.

Business increasing in Lake Country

More home-based businesses are moving to the district and commercial development is expanding

Women in Business: Corie Griffiths works to sell a region

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission focusses on developing, attracting business

Your April 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Letter: Delighted with the Upside of Down

Kelowna letter writer says we should celebrate our differences

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Most Read