The people on Leon Avenue go about their day fixing bikes, tidying up their living space and pushing a shopping cart from one area to the next. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

Dozens of people experiencing homelessness were forced to pack up their stuff on Leon Avenue last weekend.

The street, also home to several Kelowna nightclubs, was descended upon by several RCMP cruisers last Friday night (Oct. 25) around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police allegedly told them they had 10 minutes to pack up and leave.

Video was taken by a man at the scene and subsequently posted on Facebook.

“There is absolutely no room in any shelters,” said the man filming the incident.

“The city has already said that they are going to allow this until a new mat program is actually open.”

Mat programs, also known as warming centres, are emergency shelters that offer cots or mats to people experiencing homelessness. They are part of the Journey Home Society’s immediate plans.

To date, the society has not been able to successfully secure any sites for a warming centre and are asking the community for suggestions or available spaces that could provide this service.

“The warming centres provide a clean and safe place for people to take refuge from the cold, especially for people who prefer not to stay in a shelter,” said Debbie Hubbard, executive board member of the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society.

RCMP have not responded to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Extreme weather shelters coming to Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police, public

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units
Next story
Central Okanagan residents need to make $52,000 annually to live comfortably: report

Just Posted

Central Okanagan residents need to make $52,000 annually to live comfortably: report

The average Kelownian earns $46,000 annually, according to Statistics Canada

Unsolved thefts, robberies and fraud throughout the Okanagan

Crime Stoppers has released information about unsolved crimes in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Two years after pregnant Kelowna woman found murdered police probe at standstill

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson two year after her death

B.C. wines hold their own against international competition

The final judgement of B.C. wine tasting took place in Penticton

Extreme weather shelters coming to Kelowna

The province will open 1,355 temporary shelters and 820 extreme weather response spaces this winter

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units

Canine units mainly sniff out threats such as bombs or help track and apprehend enemy fighters

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Fog horns in Vernon?

Fire department said it certainly sounds that way, but it’s not what you think it is

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Most Read