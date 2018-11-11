Video: Remembrance Day ceremony at Royal LePage Place

The ceremony marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of armistice

Royal LePage Place was filled with West Kelowna residents to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the first World War.

The ceremony began with a parade that included the colour party, West Kelowna RCMP, local cadets, guides and scouts. Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Westbank Branch No.288.

RELATED:Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan Nov. 11

Wreaths were laid, a musical rendition of “In Flanders Fields” and Richard Foster ended the ceremony with “The Last Post.”

This year’s silver cross mother who laid a wreath was Joyce McCabe.

Following the ceremony lunch was served at the Legion branch for members and invited guests.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Colour party photo: Al Waters

Laying a wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada. photo: Al Waters

photo: Al Waters

Veteran George reeves leads local cadets out of the annual West Kelowna Remembrance Day ceremony photo: Al Waters