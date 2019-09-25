A new video has surfaced on an Instagram account controlled by the elusive Ogopogo.

Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

The timelapse video shows people climbing on the Ogopgo statue in downtown Kelowna

A mysterious Instagram account controlled by the elusive Ogopogo has resurfaced.

The mythical creature that is said to haunt Okanagan Lake, posted a time-lapse video to its account yesterday.

The video shows people climbing on its statue in downtown Kelowna and encourages the public to visit the “must-see” attraction.

“Have you spotted me humans?! Come find and tag your elusive lake-dwelling friend… I won’t bite…” states the Instagram post.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

