A dirt biker evaded the Revelstoke RCMP in a high speed chase on July 13. (Contributed-Matt Yaki)

VIDEO: Revelstoke dirt biker evades RCMP after high speed chase

The bike was unregistered

An unregistered motorcyclist evaded police following a high speed chase last night (July 14).

Police attempted to stop the off-road vehicle after the driver made an illegal u-turn in front of a police car.

“The police officer tried to do a traffic stop and it just took off at a very high rated speed, super dangerous.” said Chris Dodds, sergeant at the Revelstoke RCMP.

The high speed chase ensued from Williamson Lake along Airport Way to Westerberg Rd. and then onto Catherwood, as seen in the video captured by Matt Yaki.

“The video online is within 30 seconds after the police officer engaged, it’s not far from Williamson to Westerberg, especially at those speeds,” said Dodds.

“Initially it did [warrant such a response],” said Dodds.”The police officer disengaged not long after.”

RCMP are now looking for information that may help them to identify the rider.

“Luckily nobody was injured and the guy didn’t crash, that’s the most concerning part of it,” said Dodds.

