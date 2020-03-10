Police are not linking a motor vehicle accident Friday evening with a road rage incident caught on camera and posted to social media. (Screen grab)

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Police are not commenting on a video circulating on social media showing a road rage incident in Pitt Meadows over the weekend.

The video shows a man driving eastbound along Lougheed Highway by Meadowtown Centre yelling at the car beside him as a passenger records the incident from inside the vehicle he is yelling at.

The man swears at the people while passing the car on the south side before plowing into the back of a yellow vehicle stopped in the lane ahead of him.

The person recording the video starts laughing before the video ends.

Ridge Meadows RCMP did confirm that police responded to a multi vehicle collision near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Meadows Gardens Way in Pitt Meadows Friday evening.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP win national award for viral video

Four vehicles were involved in the accident, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Inspector Aaron Paradis.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a man was arrested at the scene.

“Police do not perform investigations via social media. We encourage witnesses, to any incident, to always contact police directly,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Gander.

Anyone with information can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP locate missing woman
Next story
Western Hockey League minimizing physical contact to address COVID-19

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna supports $25,000 application for evacution planning

Evacuation Route Planning supports communities that need safe and effective emergency egresses

Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick urges government to replace Rutland Middle School

The school is 72 years old

Property crime on the rise in Kelowna: City official

Darren Caul said a population increase and homelessness have been some attributing factors

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for today and tomorrow

Most Read