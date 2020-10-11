A still image from security footage of the suspect who allegedly cracked a safe at a Kirschner Mountain home. (Contributed)

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

A brazen broad daylight burglary Friday morning, Oct. 9, saw two thieves walk away with $12,000 in cash, along with a hard drive and camera gear, after cracking a safe in a Kelowna home.

The Kirschner Mountain home was robbed in what the homeowner says looked like a targetted attack. He said he returned home on Friday to find his door kicked in and his 200-pound “old school” safe ajar.

“They were pros,” said TJ who requested his last name not be used. “I don’t even tell my best friends where I keep my safe, but they somehow knew.”

In total, it took the men about 15 minutes to crack the safe. TJ added there wasn’t much exterior damage to the unit besides a small ding and some scratches on the floor.

TJ said his “whole life” was on that hard drive and while he’s hoping for its return, he doesn’t have much hope.

“They probably tossed it out the window or something when they realized what it was,” he said.

Surveillance footage shows a black Mercedes Benz SUV approach the house just after 9 a.m. on Friday. By 9:20 a.m., the two men were off with TJ’s possessions.

Police are investigating the situation.

Most Read