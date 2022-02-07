Video shows man pouring gasoline on vehicle in Penticton and setting it on fire

Two suspicious car fires occurred around an hour of each other early Monday

Surveillance footage shared to social media shows what appears to be an individual spreading gasoline, followed by a second with a flame that was used to start a car fire on Churchill Avenue in Penticton on Feb. 7. (Ryan Graham - Facebook)

Two car fires in the middle of the night in Penticton Monday have been deemed suspicious and are being investigated, according to the Penticton Fire Department.

The car fires were reported on Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo at 2:24 a.m. and on Churchill Avenue and Sydney Street at 3:37 a.m., according to the daily fire dispatch.

Surveillance video shows the one car fire on Churchill Ave. In the video, it shows one man pouring gasoline from a Jerry can onto a vehicle and another man with some sort of fire starter throwing it onto the car which then quickly erupts in flames.

The vehicle was parked against an apartment and next to a group of parked vehicles.

According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp, only one of the vehicles, a Chrysler 300, was damaged by the fire.

There were no injuries and although there were structures nearby there was no damage to them.

Both fires remain under investigation.

