Google

Video shows Waffle House workers put food on unconscious man

The incident took place at a Atlanta area location

A video shows two Waffle House employees putting salt, a slice of cheese and ketchup on an unconscious man’s head and now the company says the workers at the Atlanta area location have been fired.

News outlets report the video on Instagram also shows the employees playing with the man like a puppet while he was passed-out. They’re seen moving his head and body while he slumped at a counter seat in the Lithonia eatery last week.

READ MORE: Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Waffle House says in Thursday statement that the workers were terminated. The Norcross-based restaurant chain says it has been in contact with and apologized to the customer.

A DeKalb County police report says officers had been sent to the Waffle House and that the man was intoxicated.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Collaborative Kelowna effort to showcase historic Indigenous children’s art
Next story
Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping

Just Posted

Former SS member recalls war experience, through Lake Country author

Roxi Harms’ novel The Upside of Hunger recounts a Penticton man’s experience

Calf finds home in Kelowna after its saved from the slaughterhouse

You can see Rusty Brown at Arion Therapeutic Farm

Australian skiers get Canadian experience at Rockets game

Big White sent 162 skiers to the Rockets game on Jan. 9.

Snap a selfie at the museum to celebrate Museum Selfie Day

Earn bragging rights and a cookie on Jan. 16

West Kelowna Council applies for grant to upgrade rec centre

The renovation and expansion would be completed by 2024

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Semple shares love of music in Vernon

Folk-Roots Music Society presents Jack Semple Jan. 18 at Lodge

BCHL player reflects on his experience playing at World Junior Championship

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

B.C. telescope provides new insights beyond our galaxy

South Okanagan radio telescope detects fast radio bursts originating 1.5 billion light years away

B.C. parents, charged in capture of child-luring suspect, appear in court

Port Alberni couple pleaded not guilty to allegedly capturing man who planned to assault their child

Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional

The country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified

Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping

Tom Hagen wife was abducted from the couple’s home on Halloween

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

Thai police: Canada, Australia willing to accept Saudi woman

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Most Read