VIDEO: Smoke pouring from Rutland-area home

Crews were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Smoke is pouring from the windows of a home in Rutland along Wigglesworth Crescent.

Kelowna crews were called to the fire which is coming from a duplex around 3:40 p.m.

A tenant of the house says there were more than four people inside at the time but no injuries have been reported.

Three RCMP vehicles and two fire trucks are currently at the scene.

More to come.

