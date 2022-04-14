VIDEO: Surrey RCMP impound 3 vehicles for street racing

In video shot from the RCMP’s Air One helicopter, Surrey RCMP pull over a driver that was clocked driving more than 150 km/h in the Campbell Heights area of South Surrey. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are reminding drivers of the dangers of street racing – as well as the RCMP’s “zero tolerance approach” to dealing with those who drive at excessive speeds – after impounding three vehicles in recent weeks.

On March 26, just before 2 a.m., a vehicle travelling at what police call in a news release “a high rate of speed” passed an unmarked police car on 190 Street in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights area. From above, the RCMP’s Air One helicopter tracked the vehicle, which can be seen – via video made available by police – reaching speeds in excess of 150 km/h.

A BMW 135i was impounded and the driver was served a ticket for excessive speed, a news release notes.

Two weeks later, on April 6 at about 11 p.m., Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit impounded two vehicles, a Toyota Supra and an Infiniti G37 in the same area after observing them street racing. Both drivers were ticketed and the vehicles towed.

The release also notes that Surrey officers – both the community response and traffic units – are actively conducting traffic enforcement in the area, as it known to be popular among street racers.

“The Surrey RCMP has a zero tolerance approach to street racing. Anyone caught street racing will be subject to a variety of sanctions ranging from fines to vehicle impoundment and in some circumstances Criminal Code charges,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jag Saran.

“We are… actively working to prevent serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways.”

Tickets for street racing start at $368 – and drivers are also responsible for towing costs and impound fees – the release adds.



