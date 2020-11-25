VIDEO: Tam urges Canadians to limit outings as pandemic puts strain on health-care system

Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Dr. Theresa Tam said it’s safest to limit errands and outings to just essentials

The country’s chief public health officer is advising Canadians that to limit the spread of COVID-19, they should go out only for essentials.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of people experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 is continuing to rise, putting a strain on health-care services and forcing hospitals to cancel surgeries.

She said it’s safest to limit errands and outings to just essentials and not to socialize with people beyond one’s household.

But with a month to go before Christmas, provincial premiers are grappling with how to balance health measures and safe enjoyment of the holidays.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to announce his guidelines this afternoon, one day after Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister told his province to plan for a Christmas without group gatherings.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, however, has taken a different approach, telling people they can gather with up to 10 people once or twice between Dec. 24 and 27, as long as they quarantine a week before and after.

The Canadian Press

Most Read