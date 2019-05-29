Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the next few days. Photo: Pixabay

VIDEO: Temperatures are heating up across the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun, clouds and a chance of showers are expected this week

It has been hot across the Okanagan Valley and the temperatures are expected to stay between 27 C and 30 C.

In the Okanagan, we could see some light showers mixed with sun and clouds to finish the week.

In the Shuswap, expect the sun to shine with a low chance of showers in the forecast.

In the Similkameen, expect some showers Wednesday with temperatures and sunny skies to wrap up the week.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Here is your full weekday weather update,

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Just Posted

Big White staff find skier’s lost wedding ring

‘Precious item’ found after snowmelt

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Owen Cotito joins UBC from Kamloops’ Sa-Hali Secondary

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

No charges for threat to Kelowna’s mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

Top Canadian chef opening second restaurant in the Okanagan

Chef Victor Bongo has teamed up with Serendipity Winery

Most Read