A group of local men practice archery on a ridge overlooking the Laitlum Canyon about 20km (12 miles) from Shillong, India, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. In villages scattered across the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya an ancient tradition of archery still continues and regular competitions are held between different localities. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

VIDEO: The ancient skill of archery thrives in northeastern India

The skill is part of a traditional rite for Indigenous people in Meghalaya

The ancient skill of archery thrives in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya.

Archery is part of the traditional rites of Indigenous people in Meghalaya with folk tales of its origins told for generations.

-The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndiaSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Central Okanagan Regional District looking at curbside take-away for food waste
Next story
Early morning house fire sends four people to Kelowna hospital

Just Posted

The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)
Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna council considering potential 5% property tax increase

In 2022, a food waste feasibility study was done by the RDCO to explore options for expanding residential organics management programs. (Black Press file photo)
Central Okanagan Regional District looking at curbside take-away for food waste

BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)
High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand