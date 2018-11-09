VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Premier John Horgan and B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head to head in a TV debate Thursday evening, trying to sway voters to their side with less than three weeks left for them to cast their mail-in ballots.

READ MORE: Horgan, Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

READ MORE: Is pro rep ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

On Friday morning, Black Press Media’s Ragnar Haagen spoke with legislative reporter Tom Fletcher about his thoughts on the debate and what the vote could mean for British Columbians across the province.