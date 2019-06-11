VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Toronto Police say they are looking into a video seemingly showing a Golden State Warriors fan being assaulted Monday night.

The video, which was posted around social media Monday night, appears to show the area around the Scotia Bank Arena after the Raptors lost a hard fought Game 5 106-105.

At the very end of the clip, a man is shown jumping on another man wearing a Warriors jersey from behind in what’s being described as a “sucker punch” on social media.

But Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said police need more information.

“We are aware of the video and we would encourage the individual to come forward and speak to police,” Sidhu said.

“At this point, we have not received a complaint.”

Sidhu said police “are investigating several separate incidents in the city last night, but we have not confirmed they are connected to the Raptors’ game or crowds at this time.

The Toronto Raptors head to Oakland for Game 6 of the NBA championship on Thursday.

VIDEO: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Westbank First Nation greenlights land rezoning of lot 348-3 in the Sonoma Pines area

Just Posted

Property proposal too crowded for City of Kelowna councillors

City council rejects laneway developement on Coopland Crescent, 5-4 vote

Cherry season is only a few weeks away and as healthy as ever

According to farmers, the cherry season has hardly been affected by spotty weather

Warm day ahead for the Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Your Monday weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen

Lake Country mother in semifinals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Jessica Jewels currently sits at second place in her bracket of the semifinals

Huntsfield Green Becomes West Kelowna’s First FireSmart Canada Community

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods let firefighters concentrate on fighting wildfires

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Development permit approved for Summerland lakefront project

Project has two six-storey residential buildings and a mixed-use commercial and residential building

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Boney M. will bring classic hits to the South Okanagan

Boney M. featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell and Morgan James coming to Penticton

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Most Read