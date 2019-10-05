Memorial along the Alaska Highway for murdered tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler on Oct. 4, 2019. (John Van Vyfeyken/Facebook)

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Along a rural stretch of the Alaska Highway, just south of Liard Hot Springs, a large memorial has been erected to ensure that the shortened lives of a young tourist couple are never forgotten.

It’s been nearly three months since Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler were found murdered near the highway, in what quickly became one of the most high-profile police investigations in Canada’s recent history.

DOUGHNUT PACKS, MYSTERIOUS GUN: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Their killers, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod of Port Alberni, went on to claim the life of another victim – Leonard Dyck of Vancouver – before fleeing to Manitoba and dying by suicide, all within a three-week span.

The senseless acts sparked international attention, in part due to the randomness in the killings but also because the victim’s families were from far and wide; Deese was originally from North Carolina and Fowler from Australia.

But for many truck drivers who drive these roads regularly, the incomprehensible killings couldn’t help but strike close to home.

WATCH: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

In August, Whitehorse trucker Ed Grennan began the memorial for the young couple, made up of a flower cross, a small U.S. flag and a larger Australian flag perched between two piles of rocks. Since then, the spot has grown to include dozens more flowers, a larger U.S. flag and a poster with pictures of Deese and Fowler with the words “Together Forever.”

Earlier this week, Grennan was spotted there again, along with fellow truck driver John Van Vyfeyken, hoisting up a small shelter to protect the memorial from wintry conditions as well as two handmade wooden crosses that will surely withstand the elements.

ALSO READ: A look at the three murder victims found in northern B.C.

“The memorial is a place to keep the memory of this couple alive and to help all those impacted by this tragic event find some solice [sic] and peace knowing that we are all keeping the lost and thier [sic] families in our thoughts and prayers,” Van Vyfeyken wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday, passerby Craig Humphries captured the two men finalizing the two crosses in a video.

“These families are so far away, I couldn’t tell how much they appreciate us doing this,” Grennan said, adding that he hopes fellow truckers who stop by the memorial can help maintain the site.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award
Next story
Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Just Posted

Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award

Kelowna Secondary’s Troy White won the award at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Crash outside Orchard Park parking lot slows traffic in Kelowna

No serious injuries yet reported

Badly injured cat now fully recovered and awaiting adoption at Okanagan Humane Society

Geronimo was brought in last May, but is now healthy and happy

Rockets grab 1st road win of season in tight victory

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 2-1 Friday night

Lake Country family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

‘They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried’

VIDEO: Truckers create memorial for murdered tourists along Alaska Highway

Man behind initial memorial hopes fellow truck drivers will help keep memorial vibrant, clean

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Okanagan hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Vernon Mountie to walk 239 kilometres and raise awareness for PTSD

Sgt. Rob Farrer to raise awareness about PTSD on the force through 60-hour walk

This year’s World Teacher’ Day calls for supporting ‘a vibrant teaching force’

Teachers and students alike will not be in class for this year’s international celebration on Oct. 5

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Most Read