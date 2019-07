Environment Canada has put a severe thunderstorm watch in place

Plan a weekend indoors because you can expect another rainy weekend across the Okanagan Valley.

For the Okanagan, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

For the Shuswap, expect storms and rain with temperature highs reaching 22 C.

For the Similkameen, more rain and storms are in the forecast.

Here is your full weekend weather update,