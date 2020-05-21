Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher R. Derickson. (Contributed)

Westbank Chief, Kelowna Mayor to shave heads after a successful fundraiser

Mayor Basran and Chief Dickinson both raised over $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson have each raised $10,000 dollars for the Haircuts for Health Care campaign and will be shaving their heads.

Both of the local leaders are looking a little scruffy since the pandemic began, but soon enough each of them will get a trim.

Derickson will have his hair buzzed by his wife, according to his fundraiser page.

That was initially the mayor’s plan as well, but with the salons and barbershops now opening as part of the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan, he said he’ll likely opt for a professional at the other end of the clippers.

In April, Haircuts for Health Care is invited people to open up their own self-isolation salon and hand the scissors to their spouse or children. Every chop, snip and buzz helps raise vital funds to open the doors to a state-of-the-art new Health Sciences Centre currently under construction at the College’s Kelowna campus. The new facility will help the College continue to train frontline health care professionals, as it has since the early 1960s.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP locate two allegedly stolen dogs

