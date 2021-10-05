Black scars above Monte Lake from the White Rock Lake wildfire are captured by drone footage Oct. 4, 2021. (Erick Ortiz video still)

VIDEO: White Rock Lake destruction in Monte Lake caught on camera

Drone footage shows charred trees and remains after the fire scorched the area

Black branches and bare land form a scar throughout Monte Lake following the ravage of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The blaze that ripped through the small community this summer destroyed homes and landscapes before spreading further east to the Westside of Okanagan Lake.

Now that the fire’s flames have been doused in Monte Lake, Erick Ortiz was curious to see the impact on the land.

So the Falkland resident flew a drone over the forested areas, being mindful to stear clear of any homes, and captured the destruction on camera.

“It was heartbreaking to see and beautiful at the same time,” said Ortiz, who flew the drone high above the lake as well as along the railroad line. “It’s still amazing to see nonetheless and my heart goes out to all the people affected.”

