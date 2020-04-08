A fire on Adams Lake band land that was reported on April 7 continues to burn through the night. (Rick Koch photo)

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Update 10:30 a.m. April 8:

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Chief Jules Way Wildfire which is burning on a hillside approximately three kilometres NE of Chase, is being held at two hectares in size. According to a tweet from the wildfire service firefighters will be targeting hot spots within the fire perimeter today.

The fire started at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, and continued to burn overnight. According to the wildfire service’s interactive map, they suspect the fire was human-caused.

Read More: Coming together to Do Some Good in the Shuswap

Read More: COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

Original Story:

A wildfire on Adams Lake band land near Chase has been classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

However, no structures were threatened by the blaze which was estimated to be two hectares at 4 p.m., reported Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald with the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday, April 7.

There is no word yet on the cause and the fire is believed to have started about 1 p.m.

Seven firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service are working in conjunction with the Adams Lake Fire Department.

The fire appeared to be climbing the hill above the residential area near the Chief Atahm school.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Since April 1, when the wildfire service began counting fires for the season, Kamloops Fire Centre has had three fires.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service changes training of new firefighter recruits due to COVID-19

Read more: Wildfire in the Rocky Mountain Trench: past, present and future


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

Fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

Previous story
Kelowna author raising money for scholarships
Next story
Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Kelowna Rotary Club donates $50,000 for youth treatment program

The donation will support The Bridge’s Okanagan youth Recovery House project

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

The businesses expect to deliver their first set of masks on April 7 or 8

WATCH: Kelowna country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

COVID-19: Government response to people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

BC Housing announces 20 bed shelter for isolation, Journey Home coordinating community efforts

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

RCMP probe sudden death of North Okanagan child

8 year old flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

Telephone and video communications will be provided during COVID-19 pandemic

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Straight from DeHart

Creating some Easter fun with PepsiCo’s help

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Most Read