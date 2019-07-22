Chynna Noelle Deese of North Carolina (left) and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia (right) were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

The young couple found dead along a highway near Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. had been shot, police said Monday.

The RCMP provided an update in the deaths of Chynna Noelle Deese of North Carolina and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia, who were found along Highway 97 in northern B.C. on the morning of July 15. Fowler’s vehicle, an older-model blue minivan with Alberta licence plates, was also found at the scene.

Spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Fowler was living in B.C. and Deese was believed to have been visiting him.

Scan to the 23-minute mark approximately for the Deese/Fowler case:

Investigators released a sketch of a man they believed is linked to the case, but is not a suspect.

Nothing indicates so far that the couple is linked to any other investigation, including the recent case of two missing Port Alberni teens.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are missing after the pair’s car was found on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge near Dease Lake on Friday, about 500 kilometres, or a seven-hour drive, from the discovery of Deese and Fowler. A male body was also found nearby, but RCMP are not yet sure of the identity.

More to come.

