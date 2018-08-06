View the Perseid Meteor shower in Lake Country

This Saturday the meteor shower can be seen in the Okanagan

Photo credit: Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski, Igor Nastoski / Ohrid Astronomy Association This amazing view of a Perseid meteor was captured by amateur astronomers Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski and Igor Nastoski of the Ohrid Astronomy Association in Ohrid, Macedonia during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12-13, 2015.

Marvel at the wonders of the universe and attend ‘Perseid Meteor shower watch’ on Saturday evening, Aug. 11 at Kopje Regional Park.

The doors to Gibson Heritage House located in the park will be open for tours, there will be activities on the lawn outside between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Then lay out your blanket or unfold your lawn chairs and gaze at the shooting stars between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

There’s no charge and no registration required, for the family friendly event, join Regional Parks interpreters for an evening of galactic fun at Kopje Regional Park.

For more information contact the EECO at 250-469-6140, e-mail eeco@cord.bc.ca.

View the Perseid Meteor shower in Lake Country

This Saturday the meteor shower can be seen in the Okanagan

