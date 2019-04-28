Vigil for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach sacred

Mourners gathered at the same spot she was found to share memories about the young woman

Mourners gathered at the shores of Gyro Beach to remember the woman who was found there a week before.

Caitlin Bradley’s friends and family returned to the spot where she was found floating face down to remember who she was and how she spent her life.

Friends and family faced Okanagan Lake with their heads held heavy to share what they loved the most about the young woman.

Bradley, who was recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, was 29 at the time of her death. She was from Surrey however had been living in Kelowna for some time before her death.

Police have said they “do not believe criminality was involved,” but the investigation is ongoing and her death has not yet officially been deemed suspicious.

Caitlin Bradley has been identified by Kelowna RCMP as the woman who was discovered on Gyro Beach Sunday. (Facebook)

