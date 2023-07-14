Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours earlier this week. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours earlier this week. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Vigilantes send B.C. man to hospital over ‘unsubstantiated’ rumours

Dawson Creek RCMP say the victim, 20, was targeted and attacked twice

Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating two alleged vigilante assaults against one man as a result of social media rumours.

On Wednesday (July 14), around 9:45 p.m. police received a report that a man was being targeted and attacked by vigilantes near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route. Then the following day, around 6:45 a.m., police received another report of a man being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Highway 97 South in Arras.

RCMP say the victim in both assaults was the same 20-year-old man, who was later taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating, but initial information indicates the victim was targeted “as a result of unsubstantiated rumors posted on social media.”

READ MORE: RCMP warn against vigilante justice after assaults in Northwest Territories

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke
Next story
Sikh temple gets council approval

Just Posted

A three-vehicle crash in Kelowna on Saturday, July 15. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
3-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Kelowna’s Burtch Road

The 75th annual Across The Lake Swim took place Saturday morning, July 15th, with the participants crossing the finish line at City Park. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 75th annual Across The Lake Swim takes place in Kelowna

486 Kelowna residents are without power along Highway 33. (FortisBC)
Nearly 500 Kelowna residents without power along Highway 33

(Model Bean Coffee Co./ Submitted)
New family owned coffee shop brings Columbian quality to Kelowna