Village of Keremeos prepares to welcome in-province travellers

B.C. has loosened travel guidelines for residents within the province

The Village of Keremeos is preparing to open up the village to in-province travellers as the province enters Phase 3 of its reopening plan. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

The Village of Keremeos is looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the area as part of Phase Three of the provincial restart plan.

On Wednesday, June 24, Premiere John Horgan announced that B.C. residents are prepared for in-province travel and the opening of resorts and hotels as the province continues to have low rates of COVID-19.

As businesses and governments in the Similkameen expect an increase in visitors and tourism activities, the village is asking residents and travellers alike to be mindful of the fact that B.C. has reached this stage by following provincial health guidelines.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

READ MORE: Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in Okanagan

The village asks people to “please enjoy our beautiful valley” while they continue to follow these basic precautions:

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Stay home if you feel unwell

While there are currently no recorded, active cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, the Village of Keremeos is asking travellers to do what they can to keep the number of infections at zero.

The village also asks that before starting a journey, people make sure that there are procedures in place at their destination to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

Those who develop symptoms are to self-isolate immediately and call 811 for further instructions.

Local updates are available on the Village of Keremeos website at Keremeos.ca

For information on things to do and where to go in the Similkameen Valley visit the website at

Similkameenvalley.com or visit the tourism information centre located on Highway 3.

READ MORE: Keremeos valedictorians look towards future in uncertain times

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusTourism