Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC following an incident where he was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into multiple vehicles at a car dealership.

The 30 year-old, who the Western News is not naming because of the mental health issues he was dealing with at the time of the incidents in 2017, was sentenced to one year probation and $600 in fines.

Crown counsel John Swanson said the RCMP received a complaint from a citizen that there had been a hit and run accident at the Golden Sands Resort. Crown counsel said the tipster identified the driver by name and the direction he left the scene.

“As the police were in the process of taking the complaint from the citizen, all the lights in the detachment suddenly flickered and went out. The back up generator, fortunately, kicked in to provide power to the RCMP detachment but within minutes of that they got another call that there had been an accident on the Channel Parkway resulting in a transformer being hit, damaged and taking out the power to the section of the city,” said Swanson.

RCMP arrived at the scene of the Channel Parkway incident around 8:44 p.m. and noticed the accused’s 1995 white Dodge Caravan van and the extensive damage to the vehicle.

“The vehicle path indicated the Dodge van had gone through the ditch into the lot at the Ford dealership and struck multiple vehicles there. Then it continued on to crash into the transformer,” said Swanson.

Crown counsel said police noted the smell of cannabis and the man admitted he had been smoking the substance.

“He had advised the police he had his brakes fixed with baling wire because a weld had broken. He said he had been driving and cut off in traffic when his brakes locked up and said that was the contributing factor to the crash. Apparently he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time he lost control of the vehicle,” said Swanson.

An impaired investigation was conducted but no charges arose from it. Crown counsel said witnesses indicated the vehicles speed was in the 100 to 110 kilometres per hour range when it flew off the road into the dealership.

The man has no previous criminal record and defence lawyer James Pennington said he had lost his job when he got into these difficulties. He has since found another steady job and has been accepted for an apprenticeship in the trades.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk said it is important to encourage the positive path he is on, but he still must be held accountable.

“You must realize today that you could have very easily caused serious damage or injury to someone else had they been hit by your vehicle,” said Daneliuk.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion
Next story
Stay of proceedings in Okanagan sexual assault trial

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Most Read