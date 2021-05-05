Violent crime up by 233% in Keremeos over first three months of 2021

Over the first three months of 2021, the number of reported crimes went up in Keremeos compared to 2020.

According to the RCMP quarterly report to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, violent crime surged by 233 per cent in Keremeos, going from six crimes to 20 over the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

That increase from 2020 to 2021 was largely driven by a spike in the number of assaults, which rose three to 12, sexual offences from one to three and domestic violence from one to eight.

The total number of criminal code files rose by 45 per cent in Keremeos, going from 45 in the first quarter of 2020 to 82 in 2021.

The number of property crimes in Keremeos saw less of an increase than violent crimes, but still went up by double-digits from 33 to 45 from 2020 to 2021.

Auto thefts, thefts from vehicles and residential break and enters all doubled, going from three to six, from four to eight and from one to two respectively from 2020 to 2021.

The number of fraud cases rose from two to seven over the same period in Keremeos.

The top calls the department received were for traffic incidents, followed by thefts, calls to assist other departments, assisting the general public, well-being checks and checking out suspicious circumstances.

