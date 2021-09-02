(Left to right) Dan Albas (Conservative), Joan Phillip (NDP) and Sarah Eves (Liberal) will be attending the virtual forum for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. (Contributed)

Virtual election forum scheduled for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Three registered candidates in Kelowna-Lake Country will be attending

Federal candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding will be addressing residents in a virtual forum on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting a virtual forum for all registered candidates in the riding. The events are open to its membership and others who are interested in getting to know the candidates. The event is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Those interested can register here.

Conservative candidate and incumbent Dan Albas, Liberal candidate Sarah Eves and NDP candidate Joan Phillip will be attending the forum. PPC candidate Kathryn McDonald and Green Party candidate Brennan Wauters were not included in the board’s list of candidates.

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

READ MORE: 4 leaders square off in 1st televised debate of federal election campaign

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Canada Election 2021Kelowna

Previous story
Two men injured in home invasion attack at Kelowna apartment
Next story
Rumours the unvaccinated won’t be served at Sicamous health centre false

Just Posted

A Kelowna General Hospital patient watches the protest unfold outside, as roughly 1,000 people gathered and protested COVID-19 health measures outside of the hospital on Sept. 1. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor condemns anti-vax card protest at hospital

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)
Injured hiker rescued and taken to Kelowna General Hospital

Nurses locking arms in front of a crowd of over 1000 anti-vaccine passport protesters on Sept. 1, 2021. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Fundraiser set up to support Kelowna healthcare workers after anti-vax protests

(Left to right) Dan Albas (Conservative), Joan Phillip (NDP) and Sarah Eves (Liberal) will be attending the virtual forum for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. (Contributed)
Virtual election forum scheduled for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates